FCCI executive arrested, charged with resisting arrest and battery of an officer

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An executive for Sarasota-based FCCI is out on bond following an arrest for trespassing that culminated in charges of resisting arrest and battery on an officer.
According to an arrest citation, the owners of a Sarasota restaurant asked police to escort Craig Johnson from the property due to alleged drunken behavior. Johnson was in the company of his son Nathan Johnson and Ethan McGregor, according to documents.
On scene, the officers reported that Johnson refused to leave and began arguing with them, telling them they would “pay” for their actions due to Johnson’s friendship with the Sarasota County Sheriff.
The arresting officers say that Johnson made threats against them and continued to struggle. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out and then was booked in the jail.
ABC7 has reached out to FCCI and is awaiting comment.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.