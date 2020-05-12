1 dead in Pasco County plane crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a plane crash in Pasco County. Fire officials say the single-engine aircraft crashed behind a home in the Wesley Chapel community.
Other details were limited but the Pasco Fire and Rescue confirm that one person in the plane was killed. Dispatchers received the call around 11:30 a.m. of a downed single-engine Beechcraft.
Officials with the FAA are headed to the scene at this time. No other details were immediately available.
