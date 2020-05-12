City of Venice votes to send letter to Governor’s Office asking that COVID-19 tests be provided at pharmacies

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice city leaders want to make it easier for residents to be tested for COVID-19.
The City voted to send a letter to the Governor’s Office asking COVID-19 tests be provided at pharmacies.
This would make it easier to get the testing done without having to drive up to Sarasota or down to North Port to a test site.
Pharmacists could administer the no touch test and the results could be emailed or texted to the patient within 24 hours.
The City also decided in the meeting on Tuesday morning to not close down Venice Avenue to provide more space for restaurants to social distance clients.
They will poll businesses on the possibility of expanding sidewalk dining.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.