City of Sarasota watering restrictions begin

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - City of Sarasota homeowners may want to check the date before turning on the sprinklers.
Water restrictions went into effect on Tuesday and the order will run from until July 1.
Under the new rules, “even” numbered houses can water on Thursdays and Sundays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
Odd number homes can water on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
There are no restrictions on fountains, care washing or pressure washing for now.
People who don’t comply could face a citation.
