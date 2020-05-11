Warming up but staying dry through Wednesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some slightly drier air will be staying with us for a couple of days and then some moisture moves back in bringing a chance for some showers and isolated thunderstorms.
Temperatures will be slightly above average this week with highs in the mid to upper 80′s, some low 90′s well inland and lows in the mid to upper 60′s.
Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 80′s near the beaches and upper 80′s away from the water.
Wednesday expect partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80′s to low 90′s inland as winds blow in from the east at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
Thursday expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 80′s and a 30% chance for some showers mainly in the afternoon. The high on Thursday will be 86.
Friday we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80′s and a 40% chance for showers and a few isolated thunderstorms.
We can expect a warm weekend with highs in the upper 80′s to near 90 each day and a heat index in the low to mid 90′s.
