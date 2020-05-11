Many say CONNECT system remains faulty as thousands go on server to claim unemployment weeks

Governor DeSantis during his press conference in Ft. Myers this afternoon said he extended the recertification waiver... he didn't. Work search requirements were waived until May 30 however claiming your unemployment weeks was not. The DEO has been tweeting since yesterday reminding people that you DO have to claim your weeks. DEO on May 10: "Tomorrow beginning at 8am, claimants will be able to access the CONNECT system to claim their weeks. Weeks must be claimed for both PUA (Pandemic Unemployment Assistance) and state #reemploymentassistance benefits." Here's a helpful link on how to claim your weeks: http://www.floridajobs.org/docs/default-source/reemployment-assistance-center/guide-for-reemployment-assistance-claiming-weeks.pdf?sfvrsn=928046b0_2 #FLUnemployment ABC7 Sarasota - WWSB