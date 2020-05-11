Manatee High School Senior petitions to graduates at Hawkins Stadium

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - “We were always been told to speak up for what we believe in. In that are voice matters even though we are so young. And for me to put my voice out there and to be heard”.
Shelby Eikel’s voice was definitely heard.
Two weeks ago, Eikel started a petition to keep Manatee High School’s graduation at Hawkins Stadium, the school’s football field.
Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic, all of the senior traditions like prom and grad bash were canceled.
Having her Graduation on the Hawkins Stadium field was her last hope of completing a senior tradition.
“The petition explains how much of a tradition this is. And how cool it is pretty much just for all of us walk across our field. And basically we just wanted to see how if people really would support us and our idea if we’re able to move it into the stadium”. explains Eikel.
Support is what she got. Over 2,495 names to be exact.
Among those supporters, the principal at Manatee High School and members of the county school board.
Eikel Received not only support from her Manatee High community but from her Principal and from the county School Board as well.
“The support was amazing especially Superintendent Saunders was a huge role in motivating me and helping me”. says Eikel.
“Manatee High School tradition is to do our graduation in the stadium. I’m very happy that Miss Sanders agreed with Shelby that we can have ours back here on campus”. said, Principal David Underhill.
Manatee High will hold its graduation on Tuesday, July 28th from 8 to 10 p.m at Hawkins Stadium.
But according to the petition, if it rains on that day, they will go back to the school district's slotted graduation day on August 1st at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
“We’re all working hard to be able to recognize and honor these graduates especially with what they’ve gone through in the last quarter”. says Dr. Scott Hope, who is a member of the Manatee County School Board.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.