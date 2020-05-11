Hertz: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) _ Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) on Monday reported a loss of $356 million in its first quarter.
The Estero, Florida-based company said it had a loss of $2.50 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $1.78 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.06 per share.
The car rental company posted revenue of $1.92 billion in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $3.19. A year ago, they were trading at $17.81.
