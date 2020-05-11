Hair salons, barbershops and other personal services officially reopen in Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - People on the Suncoast are excited about finally being able to have their hair done.
“My hair was getting very long, so it’s nice to come in and get a haircut finally,” said Kim Smith, a part-time Sarasota resident.
Hair salons and barbershops in Florida had been shut down for around two months. With this reopening, protocol at the Barber Chair in Sarasota and other beauty salons is helping keep people safe.
It includes an appointment only and no walk-in policy, customers and workers wearing facing masks and also a temperature check for everyone, and hand sanitizer being used for people walking in and out of the shop.
“We had to take baby steps to make sure that everybody is safe and doing it in a safe way, and protect the older clientele that we have here in Sarasota,” said Ray King, a barber with Barber Chair.
King has taken it an extra step to protect himself and others. He wears a face shield when he’s cutting hair. Also in between clients, the crew sanitizes their workspace as an extra precaution.
“It’s very important because you never know what walks through the door, as a barber or cosmetologist, we have to be prepared for anything,” said King.
In addition to hair salons and barbershops, other personal service type businesses such as nail salons also reopened their doors on Monday.
