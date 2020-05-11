Gym owners want green light to open

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Gyms have been closed now for over a month and half, leaving fitness fanatics scrambling to find a replacement.
“It doesn’t make a lot of sense for us gym owners,” said Adam Tar, owner of CrossFit North Port.
While restaurants and beauty salons open up to the public, Tar questions why gyms have to remain closed during Phase One.
“Gyms without a doubt can operate safely within this first stage one,” he said.
Tar shut down his doors on March 20th, hurting him badly.
“I can tell you without a doubt, right now we’re losing $12,000 a month just being shut down,” he told ABC7.
He says his gym fills up, and has about 80 members. However, for the past two months, it has been empty. He says even the PPP loan was not able to hold up.
“We’re really on the verge of being hit hard from this,” said Tar.
This also hurts his customers, even though he holds daily Zoom classes for the time being.
“Our members are feeling down. This is an outlet for them to release stress, to connect with people in our community and they’re just feeling stir crazy and ready to get out of the house and get back to their fitness routine,” said Sarah Tar, co-owner of CrossFit North Port.
As the wait continues, Tar made a plan that will go into effect once Governor DeSantis gives the green light to open up.
“Moving forward all of our trainers are going to wear masks, and we’re allowing 15 minute time gaps in between classes in order to allow for extra cleaning to occur since it is a group based environment,” he said.
However, he wishes gyms were able to open now.
“Our gym is no different. We’re in an industrial warehouse as many micro gym owners are, and we can easily open giant bay doors to allow fresh air to come in and no recycled air,” Tar said.
Gyms and fitness centers are scheduled to open once the state reaches Phase 2 of the governor’s plan.
During Phase 2, everyone is asked to continue maintaining social distancing from others while in public. People will be asked to avoid socializing in groups of 50 or more.
Gyms and fitness centers will be able to operate at no more than 75 percent of building capacity, and must adhere to strict social distancing and sanitation protocols, including cleaning and disinfecting all surfaces after each use.
However, it’s unknown at this time when the state will start Phase 2.
Tar told ABC7, once his gym is allowed to open back up, classes will be reduced in numbers. Members will be spread throughout the gym, 6 feet apart. Also, members won’t be able to use the changing rooms, and will have to wait in their cars until their classes begin.
