Florida DOH reports 1,735 COVID-19 deaths

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In its 11 a.m. update, the Florida Department of Health confirmed that there are 1,735 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state.
The state now has 40,982 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases. Over the course of the pandemic, 7,224 patients have been hospitalized at some point in their diagnosis.
FDOH is now updating once daily. As testing sites continue to multiply, including right here in the Suncoast, here are the latest local totals:
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 783 Residents: 779 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 74 Hospitalizations* Residents: 178 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 317 (41%) Female: 462 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 152 (20%) White: 491 (63%) Other: 57 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 79 (10%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 131 (17%) Not-Hispanic: 524 (67%) Unknown/No Data: 124 (16%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 430 Residents: 414 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 57 Hospitalizations* Residents: 138 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 172 (42%) Female: 242 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 24 (6%) White: 330 (80%) Other: 31 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 29 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 43 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 316 (76%) Unknown/No Data: 55 (13%)
