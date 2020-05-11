First Alert Weather: Calm and quiet weather till pattern shift mid-week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sunshine will return to the forecast today as the front that helped to produce the weekend rains begins to weaken. A second front will sink south today without much notice other than a breezy wind. The wind will bring in some drier air which will lower humidity for several days. With all the sunshine the high temperatures will climb to near 90 for the next few days. Winds will slacken tomorrow and bring some perfect weather for warm temperature lovers. The UV index will be in the extreme range for the next few days.