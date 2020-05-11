FDA now granting emergency authorization for new coronavirus test

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The FDA is granting emergency authorization for a new coronavirus test.
The federal agency says it will allow the Quidel Corporation to produce antigen tests for COVID-19.
The test looks for pieces of the virus unlike current tests that search for its genetic material.
Antigen tests might not be as reliable as existing assessments, but their components could be easier to find.
Right now, the FDA is limiting the antigen tests to authorized labs and centers.
Eventually, the method could help diagnose more people with COVID-19.
