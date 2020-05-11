Catalyst: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

May 11, 2020 at 6:23 PM EDT - Updated May 11 at 6:23 PM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) _ Catalyst Pharmaceutical Partners Inc. (CPRX) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $10.4 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Coral Gables, Florida-based company said it had profit of 10 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The specialty drug company posted revenue of $29.1 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.7 million.

Catalyst shares have climbed 35% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $5.05, an increase of 87% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPRX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPRX