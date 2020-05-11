Bluegreen Vacations: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ Bluegreen Vacations Corp. (BXG) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $201,000.
The Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and severance costs, were 24 cents per share.
The timeshare developer and operator posted revenue of $156.9 million in the period.
In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $4.01. A year ago, they were trading at $15.03.
