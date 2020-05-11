Alico: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

FT. MYERS, Fla. (AP) _ AliCo. (ALCO) on Monday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $3.6 million.
On a per-share basis, the Ft. Myers, Florida-based company said it had net income of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.
The agribusiness and land management company posted revenue of $50.5 million in the period.
Alico shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased nearly 10% in the last 12 months.
