Suncoast nurse spends Mother’s Day alone in quarantine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today is a day where we honor our Mother's and we let them know how much we love them.
For mothers who work in healthcare and risking their health caring for COVID-19, it may be a lonely mother’s day, and that’s the case for Claire Gipson.
She's spending her mother's day in quarantine in a different state away from her 8-year-old son.
Gipson spent nearly a month on the frontlines in New York, which is the epicenter of COVID-19 Cases.
“Working for 21 nights, exposing myself in a high-risk environment with all this COVID, was already tough. It was hard enough but this as a mother this is the point that really breaks my heart”. says Gipson.
Gipson is a nurse at Manatee Memorial Hospital and volunteered to help with COVID-19 patients in a New York City Hospital.
She spent 21 days working in the hospital then flew to Detroit, Michigan, another COVID-19 hotspot.
Gipson is quarantining in Detroit because her son Charlie, is staying there with his aunt, Claire's sister.
“I went straight to the hotel before I see him and pick him up. To make sure I’m not symptomatic and I’m OK. But to be a responsible mother and take care of myself because I was in a high-risk environment for so long”. explains Gipson.
Even though Charlie is 20 minutes away, Mother’s Day is postponed until they’re reunited.
"We’re planning to do something when we go back to Florida. Probably do a late celebration."
Before heading back to the Suncoast, Gipson wants to make sure she’s not carrying the virus and will return with Charlie once she knows she’s tested negative.
