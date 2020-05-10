State issues testing orders for long-term care facilities

“The challenge we face is mitigating and containing the spread of this deadly virus in our long-term care facilities,” Agency for Health Care Administration Secretary Mary Mayhew said in a prepared statement. “To guard against the rapid spread of COVID-19, I am issuing emergency rules for our nursing homes and assisted-living facilities requiring that every facility allow access to the Department of Health or their authorized representative for mandatory testing for all facility staff by the Florida Department of Health during testing visits. These rules will also require every facility to allow access to the Department of Health or their authorized representative for infection prevention and control purposes.”