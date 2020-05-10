Florida now has over 40,500 confirmed coronavirus cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) confirmed on Sunday morning that the state now has 40,596 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
39,514 of those cases are positive Florida residents. The coronavirus death toll has hit 1,721 in Florida.
FDOH is now updating once daily. As testing sites continue to multiply, including right here in the Suncoast, here are the latest local totals.
Mantee:
Total Cases: 776 Residents: 772 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 74 Hospitalizations* Residents: 178 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 312 (40%) Female: 460 (60%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 150 (19%) White: 491 (64%) Other: 55 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 76 (10%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 130 (17%) Not-Hispanic: 522 (68%) Unknown/No Data: 120 (16%)
Sarasota:
Total Cases: 426 Residents: 410 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 57 Hospitalizations* Residents: 136 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 172 (42%) Female: 238 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 24 (6%) White: 325 (79%) Other: 31 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 30 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 43 (10%) Not-Hispanic: 312 (76%) Unknown/No Data: 55 (13%)
