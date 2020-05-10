First Alert Weather: Sunday, May 10, 2020 - A quiet and warm start to the week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Showers will begin to taper off this evening with gradual clearing taking place after midnight. Overnight lows will fall into the mid-60s and winds will be out of the east northeast at 5-10 mph.
A high pressure will build into the region tomorrow allowing for a bright and sunny day. Afternoon highs will top out in the mid-80s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph, which will make it feel somewhat comfortable outside.
Beach and Boating Forecast
The UV index will be very high tomorrow, meaning it won’t take long to burn. Winds will be out of the north at 15 kts and seas will be at 2-3 feet with a moderate chop on bay and inland waters.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.