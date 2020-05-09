Make-A-Wish Foundation postpones“granting” wishes due to COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For about 40 years, the Make-A-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes, and now because of the Coronavirus Pandemic those wishes are now on hold.
That’s what happened to 9-year-old Buck Rowell.
“My Make-A-Wish was to go on a Disney Cruise. I love Disney and watching the shows". says Rowell.
According to the non-profit, any wish involving traveling or large crowds are now postponed -- including Buck's wish.
The Rowell’s say Buck has had epilepsy since he was two years old. He was weaned off medication and then a year ago the epilepsy came back with a vengeance.
Buck decided on what wish he wanted through his process of trying to become stable.
“We put them on a keto diet. And that was about six months where he was on keto. It was really difficult for him. He started about wanting to do things like him eat baguettes, Italy and buffets on cruise ships.” says Buck’s mother Claire Rowell.
I spoke with Make-A-Wish Southern Florida CEO Norm Wedderburn, who says they are committed to getting all the “on-hold” wishes done.
“For 40 years we’ve been granting first-class heartfelt wishes. That’s not gonna change because of COVID-19. It may be delayed but it’s not gonna change.” says Wedderburn.
Even though Cornavirus delayed Buck's Disney cruise he says it's all not that bad.
“The good thing is I get to spend time more with my family”.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.