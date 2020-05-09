First Alert Weather: Saturday, May 9, 2020 - Scattered showers and isolated storms on Mother’s Day with a dry start to the workweek

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
A cold front south of the area will stall out late tonight bringing a slight chance for rain for parts of the area. Otherwise, skies will stay mostly cloudy with overnight lows falling into the low 70s. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 10-15 mph.
As a weak low pressure develops in the Gulf of Mexico along the stalled frontal boundary tomorrow it will move across South Florida. This will bring a 50% chance for scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. The exact positioning of the low will determine areas that have a better chance to see thunderstorms along with higher rainfall totals. Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s and low 80s.
Beach and Boating Forecast
Winds will be out of the east at 10 kts shifting to the northeast at 10 kts in the evening. Seas will be at 2 feet with a light chop on bay and inland waters. Be aware of showers and thunderstorms that will develop over open waters.
