Storm system to bring some rain this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start off the weekend on a bright note with generally sunny skies and a bit warmer for Saturday. The high on Saturday will be in the mid 80′s for most and a little higher humidity will make it feel a little warmer.
Boating weather looks great on Saturday with winds out of the NW at 5-10 kts. and seas running 2 feet or less.
Saturday night increasing cloudiness and a low near 70. Sunday expect mostly cloudy skies with showers mainly in the afternoon and evening. Right now that rain chance at 60%. The rain chance increases as you further south into Florida.
Sunday night still some clouds around and a few scattered showers possible with a low in the mid 60′s.
Monday we keep a slight chance for a shower with partly cloudy skies expected and a high of 86 degrees.
The weather through the rest of the work week looks to be slightly warmer than average with highs in the mid to upper 80′s.
There will be a 20-30% chance for mainly scattered late day storms through the work week.
