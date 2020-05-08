Sarasota Co. Sheriff seeks to identify suspect in break-in

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the public to help identify a suspect in an break-in that ended with the man pulling a blade on a woman.
The incident occurred April 22. The victim reported hearing a loud noise in her garage at the Volaris Live Oak Apartment complex on Cattleman Road.
When the victim opened the entry door to her garage, she discovered the suspect standing inside the garage holding a large fixed blade. The suspect warned the victim not to speak before he fled.
Deputies were unable to find him when they arrived on scene. They did, however, uncover surveillance footage of the man looking under doormats in the complex.
The victim told authorities that the man had an accent, possibly German or Eastern European.
Anyone with information related to the incident or the suspect is asked to contact our Criminal Investigations Section at 941.861.4900 or 941.861.4244.
