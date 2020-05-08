Myakka River District Forestry Services provides assistance to panhandle wildfires

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -
Local crews from the Myakka River District Florida Forest Service are now in North Florida to help battle a 2,180 acre wildfire in Santa Rosa County. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) made the decision earlier today to shut down parts of I-10. This was to allow the Florida Forest Service to try and contain the large fire. There is another wildfire near Hurst Hammock Road in Escambia County now totaling over 1,000 acres.
“We’ve got a supervisor, we’ve got senior rangers, and rangers all up there to give relief to the rangers up there so that they can get some break time," says Patrick Mahoney, Mitigation Specialist with the Florida Forest Service Myakka River District.
Mahoney is asking Floridians who usually burn their dry vegetation to be patient until the burn ban is lifted. “Right now, our restrictions are not only based on the local weather, but also to the readiness level in order to respond. Again, having several people out of the district helping somewhere else, that goes into the restriction part of it.”
There is currently only one burn authorization in the state of Florida and that goes only for citrus groves within the Myakka River District.
“Those that have orange groves, there spots have been certified and they’ve gone through a class. That spot is in the middle of their groves and nowhere near wooded areas,” states Mahoney.
Efforts to contain ongoing wildfires in the panhandle may require additional assistance in the upcoming weeks from local Florida Forestry Services.
Mahoney says, “The typical deployment is usually two weeks and we’re looking to get them back in two weeks. At that point we’ll send up another crew depending on the situation or send other resources from other districts.”
If you would like to donate to the long-term recovery efforts for the families who lost their home to the Five Mile Swamp Fire, donations can be made online at www.santarosa.fl.gov/353/SAFER
