Minor injuries, broken leg reported after car crashes into FedEx

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters say a store manager has suffered a broken leg after a driver accidentally crashed into a local FedEx.
The crash happened Friday afternoon at the FedEx location on S Tamiami Trail and Hillview. Officials on scene said the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.
Although authorities didn’t elaborate on injuries to the driver, a duty commander told ABC7 that a manager inside the store suffered a broken leg.
Fire and EMS are on scene.
