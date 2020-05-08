Minor injuries, broken leg reported after car crashes into FedEx

Car crashes into FedEx (Source: WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff | May 8, 2020 at 1:53 PM EDT - Updated May 8 at 2:08 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Firefighters say a store manager has suffered a broken leg after a driver accidentally crashed into a local FedEx.

The crash happened Friday afternoon at the FedEx location on S Tamiami Trail and Hillview. Officials on scene said the driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brakes.

Although authorities didn’t elaborate on injuries to the driver, a duty commander told ABC7 that a manager inside the store suffered a broken leg.

Fire and EMS are on scene.

