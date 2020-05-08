Main Street in Lakewood Ranch blocked off to give restaurants more outdoor dining space

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - Restaurants on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch hoping they get a big boost in business now that they are allowed to have outdoor seating and 25 percent indoor seating. What may be a bigger help is that the street is now closed to traffic, giving restaurants a lot more seating capacity outdoors.
“I think it’s a great idea, as long as everybody tries to adhere to the social distancing,” said Jack Wilhelm, a Sarasota resident.
This Main Street being blocked off idea was officially implemented today. Restaurant owners like Jean Christopher Nebra are thrilled about this. He’s owner of the very popular restaurant Paris Bistrot.
“It’s a very big help for us, I have 38 seats inside that allows me only 10 people inside," said Nebra. "The fact that you put many tables outside, will change everything”
Sue Wilhelm and her husband were taking advantage of this beautiful day. She says it’s nice to now be able to sit outside and enjoy a meal or drink and still feel safe.
“I think it’s a good idea, because that gives more space for people" said Wilhelm. "And I think that’s what’s important and you can also give the businesses more people.”
Main Street in Lakewood Ranch will remain blocked off until further notice.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.