Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

MILTON, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters in the Florida Panhandle are battling wildfires that have forced some 1,600 people to evacuate from their homes. Smoke from the fires caused officials to close a stretch of Interstate 10 in both directions Thursday. Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Thursday that no rain is in the forecast and that residents should stay on alert for additional wildfires. She called the situation extremely dangerous and fast-moving. Some of the 1,100 people who were asked to evacuate in Santa Rosa County were allowed back home Thursday. Others will be asked to stay away at least one more night. In Walton County, a 575-acre fire prompted about 500 people to evacuate.