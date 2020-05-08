Florida COVID-19 death toll hits 1,669

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The coronavirus death toll has hit 1,669 in Florida as the state remains in Phase 1 of its plan to re-open.
The Department of Health is now updating once daily. They confirm 39,199 cases. As testing sites continue to multiply, including right here in the Suncoast, here are the latest local totals.
Mantee:
Total Cases: 742 Residents: 738 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 72 Hospitalizations* Residents: 175 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 58
Gender: Male: 304 (41%) Female: 434 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 131 (18%) White: 461 (62%) Other: 51 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 95 (13%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 123 (17%) Not-Hispanic: 479 (65%) Unknown/No Data: 136 (18%)
Sarasota:
Total Cases: 416 Residents: 400 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 54 Hospitalizations* Residents: 135 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 168 (42%) Female: 232 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 24 (6%) White: 317 (79%) Other: 31 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 28 (7%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 42 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 308 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 50 (13%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.