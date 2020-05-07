First Alert Weather: Very cool air over the Suncoast will warm and weekend rains will be likely

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We start off with cool and crisp air in place and clear skies with lighter winds. Over the course of the day the humidity will slowly increase as winds turn to the south and temperatures will be a bit warmer, in the low 80′s. Never the less, most will feel today’s weather will be comfortable. That view may change for cool weather lovers by tomorrow as temperatures will continue to rise and humidity becomes noticeable by afternoon. You will also notice an increase in cloud cover tomorrow and there may be an isolated inland shower. Generally though, rain holds off till Sunday.