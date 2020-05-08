FDOH reports Florida now has over 40,000 confirmed coronavirus cases

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health (FDOH) confirmed on Saturday morning that the state now has 40,001 confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.
38,926 of those cases are positive Florida residents. The coronavirus death toll has hit 1,715 in Florida.
FDOH is now updating once daily. As testing sites continue to multiply, including right here in the Suncoast, here are the latest local totals.
Mantee:
Total Cases: 756 Residents: 752 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 74 Hospitalizations* Residents: 177 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 57
Gender: Male: 304 (40%) Female: 448 (60%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 144 (19%) White: 487 (65%) Other: 53 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 68 (9%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 128 (17%) Not-Hispanic: 518 (68%) Unknown/No Data: 111 (15%)
Sarasota:
Total Cases: 418 Residents: 402 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 57 Hospitalizations* Residents: 136 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 170 (42%) Female: 232 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 24 (6%) White: 322 (80%) Other: 31 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 25 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 43 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 311 (77%) Unknown/No Data: 48 (12%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.