Chalkboard Champion: Sewing masks by hand during a pandemic

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - In times of social distancing in the middle of a global pandemic, ABC7 and Gettel Automotive Chalkboard Champions surprises have gone virtual.
Teachers play an integral role in the community even when not in the classroom.
Lorene Bauck is a teaches science at Sarasota Military Academy and is being named a Chalkboard Champion for Sarasota County in May.
"Thank you so much, I'm so excited, that's so unexpected, thank you," said Lorene Bauck after the surprise during a virtual staff meeting earlier in the week.
She is dedicated to her students both in and out of the classroom and often spends time doing volunteer work.
Throughout the Coronavirus pandemic, she has made hand sewn masks for all of her administrative staff members who still have to go to work several times a week.
"It's definitely a different time that we're going through and educators are learning new ways to educate and reach the students and our understanding is that Lorene you've done an amazing job at doing that," said David Kelly with Gettel Automotive.
"As an administrator it's a pleasure to work with Lorene. She sets the bar high for all of us," said Head of School for Sarasota Military Academy Fred Fout.
If you would like to nominate a deserving teacher, go to www.mysuncoast.com/ChalkboardChampions.
