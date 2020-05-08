Barbershops, hair and nail salons to re-open May 11

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Barbershops, hair salons and nail salons will re-open in Florida on Monday.
Gov. Ron DeSantis tweeted a video of his friend, J Henry making the announcement. Henry owns a barbershop in downtown Orlando. Stylists will utilize “enhanced” safety precautions and space appointments out to keep clientele safe.
DeSantis has joked about not being able to get a haircut in recent press conferences.
Contact your local hairstylist to find out more about re-opening protocols.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.