AutoWeb: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ AutoWeb Inc. (AUTO) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Tampa, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 27 cents per share.
The provider of marketing services for automakers and dealers posted revenue of $24.5 million in the period.
The company's shares closed at $1.01. A year ago, they were trading at $3.23.
