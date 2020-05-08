ADT: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) _ ADT Inc. (ADT) on Thursday reported a loss of $300 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Boca Raton, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 40 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 9 cents per share.
The home security company posted revenue of $1.37 billion in the period.
ADT expects full-year revenue in the range of $5 billion to $5.3 billion.
ADT shares have declined 29% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has declined 11%. The stock has declined 19% in the last 12 months.
