Suncoast Blood Centers continue to help people fight COVID-19

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Suncoast Blood Centers is doing their part to fight back during the Coronavirus pandemic.
For the past three weeks the blood center has been collecting plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients to help treat current COVID-19 patients. Plasma treatment may not help every patient suffering from the Coronavirus, but there has been success in some patients.
Jayne Giroux, who is the Director of Community Development at Suncoast Blood Centers, said the blood bank has become a model for other parts of the country for producing the recovered plasma. The center will also now be manufacturing the plasma in a different delivery system which allows a higher concentration of the antibodies.
Suncoast Blood Centers has seen many people in the community donate plasma after recovering from COVID-19. They have been able to meet not only all of the needs on the Suncoast, but also help other people around the country.
“We have a physician from Wisconsin told us that he was literally on his knees begging for type B convalescent plasma for a pregnant woman and we were able to ship that out to that woman the same day. We’ve sent it to Atlanta, we’ve sent it to Wisconsin, we’ve sent it all over the country,” Giroux said.
The center is still taking donations of recovered plasma. For more details on how to donate click here.
As social distancing guidelines start to ease up and Florida begins to reopen, the blood bank is also seeing a need for blood and platelet donations. About 80% of the blood drives that are usually conducted had to stop because of social distancing.
“We really need to start having our blood drives again. About 65% of our blood products are collected on our blood mobiles. And now with the state opening back up we have to be prepared. So basically we have to pretty much double our collections starting now to get where we need to be by the end of the month,” Giroux said.
Because elective surgeries began again the need for blood and platelets has increased. But, due to the Coronavirus, there has been changes to strict deferral regulations for donating blood allowing more people to donate. That includes reducing the amount of time a person has to wait to donate blood for certain circumstances like travel.
Learn about where you can donate blood or platelets here.
