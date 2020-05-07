Rogue tourists arrested as Hawaii tries to curb virus spread

These undated photos provided by the Hawaii Department of Public Safety show Yuliia Andreichenko and Borice Lepovskiy. Hawaii law enforcement authorities are cracking down on rogue tourists who are visiting beaches, jet skiing, shopping and generally flouting strict requirements that they quarantine for 14 days after arriving. When the honeymooning couple, Lepovskiy, 20, and Andreichenko, 26, of Citrus Heights, Calif., arrived at their hotel last week, a front desk manager read them the quarantine order, but they claimed airport staff told them it would be OK to visit friends and go to beaches. They left the hotel. According to the state, they returned after midnight with a pizza, checked in and refused to sign a quarantine agreement. In the morning, they left their room and were arrested when they returned. (Source: Hawaii Department of Public Safety via AP)