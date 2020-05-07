Primo: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) _ Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.
The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, came to 4 cents per share.
The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.
The maker of soft drinks, juices, teas, flavored water and energy drinks posted revenue of $474.2 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $463 million.
Primo shares have fallen 21% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 23% in the last 12 months.
