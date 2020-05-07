North Port Police asking for help in finding Missing Woman

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - North Port Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person. According to police spokesman Joshua Taylor, 61-year old Theresa Anne Williams has not been seen or heard from in the past few days.
Williams left her North Port home on Sunday, May 3rd and never told anyone in her family where she was headed. The woman’s family is concerned for her safety due to diagnosed mental illness.
If you have any information that can assist in locating Theresa Anne Williams please contact the North Port Police Department at (941) 429-7300.
