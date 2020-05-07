Manatee County to distribute free masks in COVID-19 hotspots

The masks being given away are disposable but they can be used more than once if they are not soiled. Use clean, sanitized hands whenever a disposable face mask is put on or removed from the face. If the mask is clean after wearing, it should be folded in half (lengthwise or widthwise) and then folded so the outside surfaces touch each other. Place the folded mask in a sealed paper bag or, if you use a plastic bag leave it open.