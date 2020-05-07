Manatee County to distribute free masks in COVID-19 hotspots

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County government officials announced Thursday that residents in some of the areas hit hardest by COVID-19 have a chance to get free face masks.
The distribution opportunities will take place in some of Manatee County’s most populated areas. The CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain, like grocery stores or pharmacies.
Here’s where you can get a mask.
South County/Tallevast distribution: Monday, May 11, 9 - 10:30 a.m. at the Transit Fleet Facility at 2411 Tallevast Rd. There will also be hand sanitzer refills available to anyone who brings a pump or squeeze container.
Palmetto, Bradenton distribution Face masks will be distributed beginning Monday at all MCR Health locations in Manatee County Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., to receive a free mask. (Limit one per person. Must be present to receive a mask).
Masks are available while supplies last. Masks are also available during the hours of noon and 2 p.m. at three youth centers in Manatee County while supplies last:
- Palmetto Youth Center, 501 17th St W, Palmetto
- Rubonia Community Center, 1309 72nd St E, Palmetto
- 13th Avenue Dream Center, 922 24th St E, Bradenton
The masks being given away are disposable but they can be used more than once if they are not soiled. Use clean, sanitized hands whenever a disposable face mask is put on or removed from the face. If the mask is clean after wearing, it should be folded in half (lengthwise or widthwise) and then folded so the outside surfaces touch each other. Place the folded mask in a sealed paper bag or, if you use a plastic bag leave it open.
