Lido Beach still remains closed until at least May 15th

LIDO BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - Entrances to Lido Beach continue be blocked off. The beach remains empty and for anyone who gets on, beach patrol is there to get them off. Lido remains closed while public beaches in Sarasota County and Manatee County are now open. The mayor says the city just wants to make sure it's safe.
“What we ultimately decided to do, one of the criteria on the White House’s website is that you have robust testing and we just started that on Sunday," said Jen Ahearn-Koch, Mayor for the City of Sarasota. "Our cautious approach is that we wait for some of those results to come back and hopefully they will come back, and give us the declining trajectory that we’re looking for.”
Lido Beach will remain closed until at least May 15th. Earlier this week commissioners voted 3 to 2 to keep it closed. This doesn’t sit too well with people who are anxiously awaiting for it to reopen.
“I think it doesn’t make sense, there are people that go on there in the morning and evenings and it’s pretty well maintained in the sense of social distancing," said Dave Lavanty, a renter on Lido Beach. "So I don’t see any reason why they should keep it closed.”
Wayne Rozan owns a condo on Lido Beach. "He says he has mixed feelings about the beach reopening, he tells ABC 7 if it does reopen, the city has to smart about it.
“The city should really take a look and follow the county guidelines for this issue," said Rozan. "But they need to also review the amount of parking, the duration of parking, whether the concession stands are going to be open, the restrooms, whether they post lifeguards.”
The possible reopening of Lido Beach will be discussed at the next Sarasota City Commission meeting. That’s taking place on Tuesday, May 12th.
