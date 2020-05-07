Latest Florida news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

AP-US-FLORIDA WILDFIRES
Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle
PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Wildfires raging in the Florida Panhandle have forced nearly 500 people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said. One wildfire that broke out Monday afternoon in Santa Rosa County has been named the Five Mile Swamp fire as high winds and low humidity caused the blaze to expand 10 times in size, the Florida Forest Service said in a statement. The fire started as a prescribed burn but quickly grew out of control, according to The Tampa Bay Times. Firefighters are also battling another 575-acre fire in Walton county. Authorities said approximately 500 people were evacuated from the area and multiple structures were lost in that fire.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida seeks new ways to expand coronavirus testing
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will look to new ways to expand coronavirus testing, such as allowing tests at pharmacies and randomly checking blood donations for COVIID-19 antibodies. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis discussed testing during a news conference in Miami. He also rolled out a mobile testing lab that will travel the state to do rapid tasting at long-term care facilities. State provided statistics show Florida has more than 38,000 confirmed cases resulting in more than 1,500 deaths. Of the fatalities, at least 577 have been long-term care residents or employees.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE COURT SHOW
Panel: Judge abused power with domestic violence court show
MIAMI (AP) — A state commission has ruled that a Florida judge abused her authority by filming a show called “Protection Court” using real people involved in domestic-violence cases. The Miami Herald reports that Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Carroll Kelly oversees the county’s family division. The Florida Judicial Qualifications Commission said Wednesday in a filing to the state Supreme Court that Kelly violated numerous judicial ethics rules by participating in the television project. The show was supposed to debut last fall, but it wasn’t clear if it ever aired. The Florida Supreme Court will review the charges and make a decision on possible discipline.
FELONS VOTING-FLORIDA
With trial over, Florida felons await voting rights ruling
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is weighing whether Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida lawmakers were wrong to stipulate that felons who had already served their time must also settle all legal debts before they can regain their right to vote. The case could have wide ramifications: The state's sizable population of disenfranchised felons represents a significant bloc in a state known for razor-thin election margins. It also underscores the onerous challenge facing elections officials tasked with determining who among the state’s hundreds of thousands of released felons can vote.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PENTAGON
Esper, in first trip since March, defends antivirus efforts
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense Secretary Mark Esper is taking new steps to highlight and defend a Pentagon approach to fighting the coronavirus pandemic that some Democrats have criticized as slow and disjointed. Esper is flying to the headquarters of U.S. Northern Command in Colorado Springs, Colorado, to meet with Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, who is spearheading the military’s support for civilian agencies combating the virus. It is Esper’s first trip beyond Washington since he visited Norfolk, Virginia, in late March to join President Donald Trump in sending off the hospital ship Comfort. Thursday's trip comes as Trump pushes to reopen the country.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA ELECTIONS
Lawsuit aims to make it easier for Floridians to mail-vote
ORLANDO Fla. (AP) — Advocacy groups want to make it easier for Floridians to vote by mail during the current pandemic. A lawsuit they filed this week in federal court in Tallahassee asks a judge to allow ballots to be counted if they're postmarked by Election Day but arrive within 10 days of that deadline. It also wants to allow paid organizers to collect vote-by-mail ballots from voters who require assistance and for the state to pay for postage for mail-in ballots instead of voters. The Florida lawsuit come as states around the U.S. struggle to hold elections in the face of the highly-contagious new coronavirus.
AP-US-SCHOOL-SHOOTING-FLORIDA-SHERIFF
State offficials to review complaint against Florida sheriff
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — State law enforcement officials will review a complaint against a Florida sheriff appointed by the governor after the 2018 Parkland high school massacre. Critics say the sheriff should have disclosed he fatally shot another teenager when he was 14 in Philadelphia. A Florida Department of Law Enforcement spokeswoman told the Sun Sentinel on Wednesday that the agency has received a complaint against Broward County Sheriff Gregory Tony and plans to review it. She says there is no active investigation. Tony signed an affidavit this January, a year after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed him sheriff. The form is meant to verify that a law enforcement officer meets the state’s qualifications.
FLORIDA SUPREME COURT-MARIJUANA
Florida Supreme Court hears marijuana cases via video
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Supreme Court is considering whether a recreational marijuana ballot proposal can go before voters in 2022 and whether the state’s tight regulation of the medical marijuana industry violates the state constitution. The court heard arguments Wednesday via video conference as a precaution amid the coronavirus outbreak, with lawyers and justices all in separate locations. The arguments were carried live on the court's website and its Facebook page.
UNIVERSITY BRIDGE-COLLAPSE
Florida announces plan to replace bridge that fell, killed 6
MIAMI (AP) — Florida officials have announced plans to design and build a bridge to replace one that collapsed and killed six people two years ago in Miami. The Florida Department of Transportation said in a statement that it would manage and oversee all aspects of the project, and follow federal officials’ recommendations. The National Transportation Safety Board concluded last November that design flaws and a lack of oversight led to the collapse of the Florida International University bridge in March 2018. The design phase will begin in 2021, and the replacement bridge is expected to be built in about two years.
DISTRACTED DRIVER-CRASH
Troopers: Teen driver distracted by phone causes fatal crash
PALM COAST, Fla. (AP) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a teenager drifted into another lane on Interstate 95 and hit a tractor trailer after being distracted by her phone. The agency says the 56-year-old truck driver died in the crash early Wednesday morning. The 18-year-old told investigators she hit the truck's rear wheels after overcorrecting her vehicle. The truck veered off the road, hitting a guard rail before overturning. The teen suffered minor injuries. Troopers say both drivers were wearing seat belts. The crash happened near Palm Coast in central Florida.