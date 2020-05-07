Late day update puts Florida COVID-19 cases over 38K

(WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health’s daily update came just after 3:30 p.m. Thursday. New numbers show that the state has confirmed 38,828 positive cases of COVID-19. It’s an increase of 826 cases since Wednesday.
The state is also reporting 1,600 COVID related deaths. In a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis emphasized that the state will continue to increase testing and will work to protect vulnerable populations from the illness.
Here are the latest totals locally.
Manatee County:
Total Cases: 737 Residents: 733 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 4
Conditions and Care Deaths: 68 Hospitalizations* Residents: 174 Non-Residents: 2
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 1 to 101 Median Age: 58
Gender: Male: 303 (41%) Female: 430 (59%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 127 (17%) White: 455 (62%) Other: 51 (7%) Unknown/No Data: 100 (14%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 120 (16%) Not-Hispanic: 471 (64%) Unknown/No Data: 142 (19%)
Sarasota County:
Total Cases: 412 Residents: 396 Residents Not in Florida: 0 Non-Residents: 16
Conditions and Care Deaths: 51 Hospitalizations* Residents: 135 Non-Residents: 7
Demographics of Cases
Age: Age Range: 0 to 102 Median Age: 63
Gender: Male: 166 (42%) Female: 230 (58%) Unknown/No data: 0 (<1%)
Race: Black: 24 (6%) White: 317 (80%) Other: 31 (8%) Unknown/No Data: 24 (6%)
Ethnicity: Hispanic: 42 (11%) Not-Hispanic: 308 (78%) Unknown/No Data: 46 (12%)
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.