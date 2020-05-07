Kidnapping conviction against former Sarasota County deputy overturned

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida’s Second District Court of Appeal overturned part of a former Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputy’s conviction.
In 2017, Frank Bybee was sentenced to 15 years on multiple counts including kidnapping, numerous fraud charges and exploitation of the elderly. In a win for Bybee, a judge with the Second District overturned his kidnapping conviction.
The initial verdict convicted Bybee of kidnapping Marcia Sohl, 79, in January 2017. Court documents stated that Bybee had met Sohl when he responded to a call to her home. He eventually became a caretaker of the woman’s dog.
Court documents say that Bybee accessed the woman’s email and bank accounts.
Sohl passed away in 2019.
Judge Susan Rothstein-Youakim explained in her opinion that Bybee had received ineffective counsel from his lawyers. The order will not be final until time expires to file a rehearing motion in the case.
You can view the motion in its entirety below:
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.