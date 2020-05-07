Jungle Gardens set to reopen on Thursday in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Jungle Gardens will be reopening their doors to the Suncoast community on Thursday.
The learning and entertainment facility says they will be starting up again at 10:00 a.m. and will close down for the day at 3:00 p.m.
The Sarasota landmark says they’re struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.
The facility has put out a plea for help and says it needs to raise funding to cover its expenses since having to close down due to the virus.
They are also encouraging people to come back and visit.
Jungle Gardens houses specialty birds, alligators and other interesting animals.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.