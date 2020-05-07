Holic drops out of race for county commissioner

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The former mayor of Venice has announced that he is dropping out of the race for county commissioner.
John Holic withdrew his name this week following a courts approval of the new redistricting plan.
Under the new districts, the seat, that would be vacant by Charles Hines, now does not fall in his district.
His new district would put him up against Commissioner Nancy Detert.
Holic reportedly told the Venice Gondolier Newspaper he did not want to run against a commissioner he feels is already doing a good job.
