First Alert Weather: Stroms in the Gulf bring a soggy Mothers Day

Saturday will be a nice for most of the daylight hours, but humidity will be increasing. Another front will slide down the state and increase cloud cover in the second half of the day. The front may trigger a few storms in the evening and overnight as the front stalls to our south. An area of low pressure will form in the Gulf and ride on the stalled front, making its way to Florida. Rain chances will go up fast on Sunday as skies become cloudy. Thunderstorms may accompany the showers and rainfall in excess of half an inch will be possible. Skies will clear on Monday but several days next week will feature enough heat, moisture and unsettled weather features to produce 20% to 40% chances of showers each day.