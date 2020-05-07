First Alert Weather: Stroms in the Gulf bring a soggy Mothers Day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The front that passed by last night will clear the state this morning and move in Atlantic waters and into the Florida Straights. It will stall there and wash out by tomorrow. High pressure building in will keep winds out of the north today and drive in cooler and much drier air for the next two days. Today will have a high temperature in the upper 70 and tomorrow will only be two or three degrees warmer. Both days will feature low humidity and plentiful amounts of sunshine. Extreme UV Indexes will lead to short sunburn times, so be sure to use sunscreen if your shadow is shorter than your height. Changes will come this weekend.
Saturday will be a nice for most of the daylight hours, but humidity will be increasing. Another front will slide down the state and increase cloud cover in the second half of the day. The front may trigger a few storms in the evening and overnight as the front stalls to our south. An area of low pressure will form in the Gulf and ride on the stalled front, making its way to Florida. Rain chances will go up fast on Sunday as skies become cloudy. Thunderstorms may accompany the showers and rainfall in excess of half an inch will be possible. Skies will clear on Monday but several days next week will feature enough heat, moisture and unsettled weather features to produce 20% to 40% chances of showers each day.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved.