Fidelity National: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) _ Fidelity National Information Services Inc. (FIS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $15 million.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.28 per share.
The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.
The banking and payment technologies company posted revenue of $3.08 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.
Fidelity National shares have dropped 5% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has fallen 12%. The stock has climbed 12% in the last 12 months.
