Dry conditions stoke wildfires in the panhandle.

(WWSB/AP) - Dry conditions are being blamed for a fire in the state’s panhandle that closed a stretch of I-10 Wednesday.
Dramatic video from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services shows how high the flames got in the Five Mile Swamp in Santa Rosa County. Mandatory evacuations were ordered and now firefighters are working to contain the blaze. Officials say Multiple structures could be destroyed. Firefighters are currently in day three of efforts to contain the fire.
Several shelters have been opened in Pensacola to help those displaced by the fire.
Copyright 2020 WWSB. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.