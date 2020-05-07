DOH Sarasota announces more COVID-19 testing next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - DOH Sarasota has announced that next week it will offer three by COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout Sarasota County next week.
DOH Sarasota is scheduled to host three by appointment only COVID-19 drive-thru testing sites throughout Sarasota County next week. This community based COVID-19 testing is for anyone who is currently experiencing symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, new loss of taste or smell) or who works in a health care setting.
To date, DOH Sarasota has tested more than 1500 community members for COVID-19 during our community-based testing events.
To make an appointment, please call 941-861-2883, Monday - Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Callers will be screened using current CDC testing criteria. Appointments are limited however more testing opportunities may be scheduled in the future.
Additionally, while these are primarily drive-thru sites, DOH Sarasota can accommodate walk-ups, and people on bicycles.
